From the Floridan archives: 1982

Farmers fed up with government spending
Fred Williams says he’s sick and tired of excessive government spending and says a lot of Jackson County farmers like him are fed up, too. “A family farm can’t make it anymore,” said the World War II veteran who is with the American Agricultural Movement. Taxes, interest rates and high-priced public officials are all to blame, according to Williams. He calls the Department of Natural Resources’ purchase of environmentally endangered lands one of the biggest “rip-offs.” The Grand Ridge resident is opposed to the half-cent sales tax increase currently being discussed by legislators. He says he’s not sure that money would actually be returned to the county. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 5, 1982
McGehee named Citizen of the Year
Jeff McGehee was honored last night at the Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet by being selected as the 1981 citizen of the year. The manager of Continental Telephone received a standing ovation as he walked up to receive his award from Tom Sanson. McGehee has been involved in developing a Special Olympics program, creating a blood bank program with community blood drives, Red Cross, Jaycees, Rotary Club, Industrial Commission and many more local and civic organizations. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 5, 1982
Grand Ridge council meets
The Grand Ridge City Commission met last night and discussed the purchase of a new vacuum cleaner. The commission voted to start looking for a reasonably priced vacuum cleaner. All current affairs were also approved to be paid at the meeting. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 5, 1982
Anderson honored for court clerk work
Chief Deputy Eva Anderson has worked in the Clerk of Circuit Court Office since March 1973. At a time when the office was vacant, Gov. Bob Graham appointed her to fill the position until the election of a new clerk, Daun Crews. She has continued to serve Clerk Crews. Anderson is the Social Hostess at United Methodist Church of Malone and serves on the board of directors for American Cancer Society of Jackson County. Married to Skeet Anderson, she has two children, four grandchildren and loves to cook and support Jackson County basketball teams. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 5, 1982
