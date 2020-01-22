From the Floridan archives: 1982

Night raid captures 390 pounds of marijuana
Approximately 390 pounds of marijuana was confiscated late Friday afternoon and led to the arrest of one local Marianna man, 31-year-old Kenneth Paul Laramore, due to the combined efforts of state and federal agencies, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, authorities say. Sheriff Johnny McDaniel said he anticipates other arrests in Atlanta and Chicago in conjunction with the case. An undercover agent negotiated a deal to purchase 300 pounds of marijuana from Laramore for $300,000 in a room at the Marianna Holiday Inn. The suspect was arrested there, but not before law enforcement tracked the delivery to an alleged storage site on Highway 73, 12 miles south of Marianna. Laramore will be charged in federal court for conspiracy to distribute marijuana and distribution of marijuana. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Jan. 24, 1982
3 convicted, 1 acquitted in DC-6 case
Three men — Hubert J. Yon, Gary Weeks, both of West Palm Beach, and Hugo Sanes-Saavedra of Columbia — were found guilty by a federal court in the Load Star case involving a DC-6 that landed in Marianna in November 1981, this week in Panama City. Gregory Hertz of West Palm Beach was acquitted of the charges. The case dealt with a DC-6 airplane that landed in Marianna and was to depart for Columbia to pick up a 10,000-pound load of marijuana, with a street value of $4 million, for return to South Florida.
Yon and Weeks were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 1,000 pounds of marijuana, and conspiracy to import marijuana into the United States. Sanes-Saavedra was convicted of conspiracy to import marijuana into the United States. The three will be sentenced Feb. 22. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Jan. 24, 1982
Inflation at lowest level in years
Barring unforeseen disasters, the nation’s inflation rate, at its lowest level since 1977, should continue declining this year, economists say. Inflation had risen 9 percent in 1978 and 13.3 percent in 1979 before starting to ease in 1980. Nearly everything the government measures cost more in 1981, but none of the major categories except medical care went up as much as in 1980, a new report said. Medical care costs climbed 12.5 percent, the highest since 1947, compared with the 10 percent rise in 1980. Main reasons cited for the decline in inflation were the recession, big U.S. food harvests, and a steady supply of oil imports coupled with conservation at home. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Jan. 24, 1982
