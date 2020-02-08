From the Floridan archives: 1952

March of Dimes efforts a success
Jackson County’s 1952 March of Dimes for infantile paralysis brought in just over $2,322 up to Tuesday night, according to a report from county Chairman Roy M. Blackburn. The figure included only contributions from Marianna and Graceville. Blackburn said the Mothers’ March last Thursday brought nearly $929; radio campaign, over $184; city parking meters on Saturday, nearly $64; Graceville, nearly $678. He said that when other sources are tallied, it is expected this year’s total will exceed $3,000. To those who worked on the polio fund campaign, Blackburn said, “The victory is yours. Your reward is the feeling inside that you have helped a crippled child walk again, and that you have shielded another from this affliction.” —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 8, 1952
Nearly $1 million in road work set for county
A total of $963,500 in road and bridge work is included in the tentative budget for the State Road Department adopted Jan. 24, according to information received by Jackson County representative John L. McFarlin Jr. from State Road Chairman Alfred McKethan. The budget will be up for adoption later this month. Although the three-year program of secondary roads, financed through the seventh cent of gasoline tax, is behind schedule, county officials are confident that all the approved roads will be completed within a reasonable length of time. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 8, 1952
Work begun on street paving
Work is going forward rapidly on the paving of approximately five blocks of Marianna streets in the west and northwest portions of the city, which will terminate at the new elementary school building. A number of large trees and other obstructions have already been removed to accommodate the new paving that will begin at Lafayette Street, cover Smith Street to Kelson Avenue, along Kelson to Second Avenue, then to Sixth Street. It will serve the city bus line, school buses traveling to and from the elementary school and heavy traffic to and from Marianna High School. Work is scheduled for completion in about 60 days. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 8, 1952
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.