From the Floridan archives: 1973

Mastodon bones reveal Jackson’s ancient past
The ten-ton creature stood 10-feet tall and was around 200 years old when the last surges of life left him in a place to be known later as Spring Creek in Jackson County, Florida.
The huge creature was a mastodon and he died here 20,000 years ago — give or take a few days.
James Haisten and his son Jimmy, 10, of Panama City discovered remains of the gigantic mammal from the Pleistocene Age while on a diving expedition to the Marianna area recently.
Haisten, an electronics specialist with the U.S. Navy at Panama City, said the initial discovery came when he spotted part of a jawbone projecting above the water surface. He said he picked up the bone and had just about decided it was an unusual log when his son remarked, “There are some teeth on this side.”
That bone led to the discovery of ribs, vertebrae, leg bones, more teeth and chunks of the creature’s tusks. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1973
Legislature to decide future of proposed police academy
The Legislature will have an opportunity to determine again whether the state should build a police academy when it considers an appropriation for construction, Gov. Reubin Askew said Tuesday.
Askew told his biweekly news conference that he and the Cabinet “have moved along” selection of a site, but that an additional appropriation would be needed for the construction cost he expected to exceed $4 million.
A Cabinet-appointed committee is to make a recommendation to the Cabinet next week from five site proposals, presented Monday, in Gadsden, Leon, Jackson, Seminole and Highlands counties. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1973
Jury finds pair guilty in Watergate case
Two former officials of President Nixon’s re-election committee were convicted Tuesday of political espionage of breaking into Democratic headquarters and planting microphones.
The jury of eight women and four men took less than 90 minutes in convicting George D. Gordon Liddy on all six counts he was charged with and James W. McCord Jr. on all eight counts.
Liddy and McCord, respectively general counsel and security director for the Committee for the Re-election of the President, were the only two of the seven men originally charged to stand trial. The other five pleaded guilty in the early days of the trial. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1973
