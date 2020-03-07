From the Floridan archives: 1985

Logo alternative explained at coffee
Gary Kissinger and Dallas Gray, of the Department of Transportation, Right of Way Bureau, were at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Second Friday Coffee this morning to discuss further an alternative to billboard advertising. Since legislation was passed in the last session that renewed the Lady Byrd Johnson bill, advertisers with billboard signs were to come under new regulations of federal and state requirements. The logo program, in which only gas stations, restaurants, hotels/motels and campsite facilities can participate, is set up for motorists’ convenience on certain highways. Qualifying businesses can have their name on the sign, but cannot advertise individual items. An Atlanta audit team determined several signs in Jackson County were illegal and DOT has asked for authority to begin removing out-of-compliance signs. Applications and a $25 processing fee will soon be taken for the logo program. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, March 8, 1985
Mayor proclaims ‘Living Well’
Mayor Elmore Bryant, who is also a physical education instructor, joins Gov. Bob Graham in proclaiming March Living Well in Florida Month. In addition, March 15 is proclaimed Marianna Smoke-Out Day and March 26 as The Beginning of My Personal Exercise Program Day. Fellow physical education instructors, Jamelia Syfrett and Roger Clay were on hand for the mayor’s recent signing of the proclamations. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, March 8, 1985
Graham pledges money for port
Gov. Bob Graham says he’ll try to persuade state legislators to cough up a $36.5 million sweetener for Pensacola’s entry in the competition for a Navy flotilla, including a battleship. The proposal calls for $35 million to dredge the harbor at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, where warships would be docked, $250,000 for environmental studies, $250,000 for preliminary engineering and $1 million to relocate some historic airplane hangars at the air station to make way for the ships. Six other Gulf Coast counties in the running are expected to offer similar enticements. The reward is an annual payroll estimated at about $60 million and $100 million in new construction. Graham said he would meet with legislative leaders about funding between now and March 18. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, March 8, 1985
