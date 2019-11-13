A look back at local history through the Jackson County Floridan archives.
Sikes pays tribute to boys lost with the ‘Reuben James’
Congressman Bob Sikes, in an address before the House of Representatives in Washington Monday, paid tribute to the three northwest Florida boys lost, and one Jackson County boy injured when the USS Reuben James Navy destroyer was torpedoed and sunk in the North Atlantic last week. “I pay tribute to them for their courage and love of country, for their unrelenting loyalty to our nation’s flag,” Sikes said. “These three died the death of heroes; the fourth will always bear the marks of battle.” —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 14, 1941
Graceville dentist called for active service in Army
Friends and patients of Dr. Neal B. Williams, dentist, of Graceville, will learn with interest that he has been called to active duty in the U.S. Army. Dr. Williams, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Williams of Chipley, will leave on Monday, Nov. 17, to assume his duties. He will be stationed at Camp Wheeler, Ga. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 14, 1941
Employee at county prison camp dies following injury
William Ras Hill, 32, died at a local hospital early Monday morning, as a result of injuries received in a friendly wrestling match Saturday. According to reports, Hill, who was employed as a guard at the Jackson County Prison Camp near Marianna, engaged in the wrestling match with a friend, Curt Oswald, also employed at the prison camp. The men fell on a cot, it was said, and in the fall Hill received injuries that later proved to be several broken vertebrae in his neck, and which resulted in his death. He completely exonerated Oswald of any responsibility for the accident. Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Vera Pearl Hill, and a small son, of Marianna. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 14, 1941
Rev. Chalker to preach on ‘The Rich Fool’ Sunday
The subject for Rev. I.W. Chalker’s sermon at the Methodist Church Sunday morning at eleven o’clock will be “The Rich Fool.” He will present different phases of this subject in all seriousness. His evening sermon, starting at seven o’clock Sunday night, will be on “How God Affects the Lives of Good Men.” —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 14, 1941
