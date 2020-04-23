Neighboring Gadsden County enacted an ordinance on April 17 requiring people to wear something to cover the nose and mouth while in public places there, until the county’s state of emergency expires or until the mandate is otherwise amended, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Simple cloth coverings made from household materials are considered adequate to fulfill the mandate, which includes possible punitive actions against those in non-compliance.
County law enforcement officials are charged with enforcement of the ordinance, and possible non-compliance punishment includes the potential for 2nd-degree misdemeanor charges being filed.
District 3 Gadsden County Commissioner Gene Morgan said the measure has been met with both praise and criticism from residents.
Some, he said, view it as an attack on civil liberties, but others see it as an appropriate measure under the circumstances. As of Friday afternoon, Gadsden had 71 cases of COV ID-19 within its population of roughly 47,000.
In that ordinance, the county also ordered non-essential businesses to close and took additional measures to combat the spread, including the imposition of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. that applies to pedestrians and vehicular movement, with provisions allowing specified essential movement during the hours.
Morgan has placed the entire ordinance on his website, along with several links to various agencies with information regarding the COVID-19 crisis. His website address is genemorgan.org.
And the county’s site, at gadsdencountyfl.gov, also has COVID-19 information and the ordinance.
Morgan stands behind the measures within it as common-sense ways to meet the crisis.
“These masks are what we’re doing for other people,” Morgan said. “Even if you don’t necessarily think you need to do it for yourself, I think all people who are able to feel some kind of concern for others can realize that it’s at the very least a gesture and symbol of good will toward others. We could be carriers and not realize it, so we need to do our part to make sure we don’t pass it on to someone else even though we’re not symptomatic ourselves in any way. I don’t know how anyone can really quarrel with it on any terms when they really understand that. It’s something that’s a pretty simple and small thing to do that can have a really big positive impact on the problem. ”
Morgan said the Gadsden board meets weekly these days in order to stay on top of the ever-changing crisis. “This is in place until further notice, but when the time comes that we feel this could be relaxed to a ‘strong recommendation’ (rather than a mandate), then we could amend the order to reflect that,” he said. “We want to see our county’s economy come back to full force, and we also want to do our part in protecting the health of the people. Sometimes it’s a hard thing, addressing those two concerns at the same time under these circumstances. I believe the people who are upset about this can find some way inside to really understand and support what we’re doing. It’s about protecting each other. It’s nothing complicated, just basic common sense precautions.”
Morgan said the same thing goes for the order to close non-essential business locations. “We will get back to a sense of normalcy, but we have to make level-headed decisions on the way to that. We’re following guidelines, and we’re looking at every opportunity to re-open. We can’t just stop everything we’re doing, though, in reaching that goal. We can’t do that the expense of people’s health.”
