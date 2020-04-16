Jackson County’s seventh and eighth cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday night, the first ones counted since last Friday's announcement of the sixth case here.
The four percent local positive rate with six cases in the COVID-19 testing process held steady until after the count Thursday morning. A 47-year-old woman was the last counted before the latest reporting the two new cases, women ages 57 and 34.
The regional count as of Friday morning:
Gadsden: 44 (including one non-Florida resident)
Jackson: 8 (including one non-Florida resident)
Calhoun: 5
Washington: 5
Holmes: 4
While Jackson’s total sits at eight, the twice-daily COVID-19 reports showed a spike in neighboring Gadsden County in recent days. It’s total jumped from 14 last Friday night to 44 by this Friday morning.
Fifteen of those were counted last Sunday, and five on them on Monday. The rest of the additionals were counted in the days following. The day they were added to the count does not reflect the date the tests were administered, only the date they were counted after being processed. The various testing sites process results on sometimes differing time lines, and the report does not note when the samples were taken.
The report does include a subsection showing how many cases in Florida are occurring in staff or residents of long-term care facilities. The Gadsden report indicates that 16 of those listed occur in staff or residents of a long-term care facility or facilities. The facility or facilities are not identified.
The reports show the totals in various other ways, as well, including one subtotal based on the zip codes in which the test subjects live.
In Jackson, there are at least four in Marianna; one in Cottondale, one in Malone; and one non-Florida resident. Seven are women, ages 28, 30, 34, 38,37, 47 and 57. The one man, age 33, is a non-Florida resident tested locally and with a travel history in the southeastern U.S. and Mexico. The town of residence for the two new cases were not identified in the Florida Department of Health's announcement of those results late Thursday night.
In Gadsden: There were 21 positive individuals in Quincy; nine in Havana; six in Gretna; one in unknown town; three in Chattahoochee; one in Greensboro; and one in Midway.
The Gadsden cases include 31 women, ages 20, 32, 34, 35,24, 55, 42, 32, 53, 60, 48, 45, 38, 33, 20, 53, 40, 43, 58, two age 47, 43, 41, 50, 57, 60, 69, 33, 39, two age 39, and 73; and 13 men, ages 81, 68, 46, 55, 50, 26, 31, 28, 21, 27, 60, 27, 49, and 54.
In Calhoun, there are five positives in Blountstown, three women, ages 73, 26 and 47, two men, ages 88 and 20.
In Washington, there are four in Chipley; one in Vernon. There are three men, ages 53, 49 and 25; and two women, ages 25 and 55.
In Holmes, one is in Westville and three are in Bonifay. Two are male, ages 27 and 39. The full information on gender and age was not immediately clear.
Other numbers:
Jackson has one awaiting a test, with 210 testing negative, six testing positive, with a total of 216 tested. (A three percent positive rate)
Calhoun has 60 testing negative, five testing positive, from a total of 65 tested. (An eight percent positive rate)
Washington has one awaiting a test, 109 testing negative, five testing positive, with 114 tested. ( A four percent positive rate).
Holmes has four awaiting tests, 94 testing negative, four testing positive, with 98 tested. (A four percent positive rate).
Gadsden has 202 testing negative, 42 testing positive (one of those an out-of-state resident), with 244 tested. (A 17 percent positive rate).
