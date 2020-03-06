Ashley Garrett, APRN, and Justine Seiss, RN, both of Chipola Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine have been named Jackson Hospital’s 2019 Employees of the Year. Both serve patients by providing treatments specific to the underlying cause of the patients’ wound.
Garrett and Seiss were both pleasantly surprised to be named by the Employee Leadership Committee as the 2019 Employees of the Year. Both were both recognized for helping a patient in desperate need of food by ensuring that the patient has lunch at each visit and also keeping the patient’s refrigerator at home stocked with groceries. This selfless and caring act also garnered both Garrett and Seiss the award for August Employees of the Month.
“Ashley and Justine are both wonderful assets to Chipola Wound Healing and Jackson Hospital, Sarah Mathis, office manager of Chipola Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine said.
“They each have seen the needs of our patients and have spent their own time and money to meet those needs. Ashley and Justine have bought patients’ medications, taken patients home so they would not have to pay for transportation, and bought patients’ groceries; this act of kindness has been demonstrated continuously over the three years Chipola Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine has been open. Ashley and Justine’s service amplifies Jackson Hospital’s value of “Growing a Healthier Community.”
The Employee of the Year is chosen from the monthly customer service recognition program. Each Employee of the Year receives a monetary gift from Jackson Hospital Foundation. The funds come from the interest earned on donations made to the Annual Customer Service Award Fund, which is controlled by Jackson Hospital Foundation.
Jackson Hospital is proud to recognize Ashley Garrett, APRN, and Justine Seiss, RN.
