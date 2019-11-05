Madison Street Park will once again be decorated in red, white and blue on Friday, Nov. 8, as the GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club brings, for the fifth year, its Veteran’s Day Program to Jackson County.
Each year has brought new volunteers and opportunities for our community to become involved with the fair and to honor and remember our veterans, both those who have served in the past and ones now serving.
We welcome this year, our newest Community Service Partner, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Marianna VA CBOC. The Marianna VA Clinic brings to our table a network of volunteer opportunities to inform the veteran community of information available to them.
The Chipola Civic Club, the Woman’s Club’s first community service partner for the veteran’s fair, will once again man the grills for the hot-dog lunch.
In the past, the Woman’s Club has honored our oldest veteran and brought information for veterans to help with their questions concerning their health and services available to them that they may have not known about. This year, special recognition will be made to female veterans attending the fair.
Door prizes and gift cards are being collected for registered veteran attendees of the fair. Veterans are urged to sign in and register at the Marianna Woman’s Club table. A special gift, hand made by GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club member Linda Cherry, will be one of the awesome door prizes given away that day to a lucky veteran. If you or your business would like to donate a gift card or something to the fair, it would be most appreciated by our veterans. Items will be collected through Thursday, Nov. 7, by calling Jane Powell, 850-569-2227.
Vendor tables open at 11 a.m. with handout information, followed by the program and lunch.
Organizers encourage you, if you are a veteran or know someone who is, to please invite fellow veterans to come to the Veteran’s Day Appreciation Fair. The program will include the posting of the colors by VFW Post No. 12046 Color Guard Team, the singing of the National Anthem, and the reading of a poem by a female veteran. Under the direction of its new music teacher and chorus director, Arnita Whelchel, the Riverside School Beaver Chorus will perform its “Salute to Veterans” program.
The GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club, the Chipola Civic Club and the Marianna VA Clinic are partnering together to thank our veterans for their service to our country and to us. For additional information about the fair or to donate a gift card or item, call Marianna Woman’s Club Public Issues Department Chairman Jane Powell at 850-569-2227.
