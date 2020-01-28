The Florida Bar will recognize 22 lawyers for their work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients at a Jan. 30 ceremony at the Supreme Court in Tallahassee.
The awards are intended to encourage lawyers to volunteer free legal services to the poor. The annual awards recognize those who make public service commitments and raise public awareness of the volunteer services provided by Florida lawyers. Florida Bar President John M. Stewart will present the 2020 awards.
The awards recognize pro bono service in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits (with two honorees this year in the 14th Circuit) as well as service by one Florida Bar member practicing outside the state of Florida. They are presented annually in conjunction with the Tobias Simon Pro Bono Service Award, which is given by the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
This year’s ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. at the Supreme Court of Florida. Watch it at http://wfsu.org/gavel2gavel and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/floridasupremecourt and The Florida Channel.
Among the 2020 circuit honorees is Marianna attorney LaDray Gilbert.
In the 14th Circuit, Gilbert serves many individuals and families in and around his native Marianna, providing as many as 300 hours of pro bono work each year. In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018, Gilbert provided pro bono services to residents of Jackson County and surrounding areas.
Despite being displaced for more than 30 days from his own home, Gilbert continued to support others by providing pro bono legal advice to homeowners and renters displaced without insurance. He made referrals for local resources, provided guidance on how to apply for FEMA assistance, and explained the FEMA appeal process. He negotiated with landlords on behalf of residents to reduce rent and terminate leases, some without penalty, and advised landlords on their rights, roles and responsibilities to tenants after a natural disaster and the liabilities of uninhabitable property.
Gilbert is a 2004 graduate of Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry, a 2008 Florida A&M University College of Law graduate, and member of Omega Psi Fraternity Inc. He is the managing attorney of The Gilbert Firm, P.A. in Marianna, and has represented clients throughout the United States for more than a decade in his practice.
The Gilbert Firm recently announced an invitation-only event to commemorate the grand opening of its Ulysses “Bay” Dudley Academic Success and Career Center at 3026 Auction Drive, Marianna.
The center will be available Monday-Friday, after school, for students who lack access to computers and the internet to utilize for after school tutoring, guidance on applying to colleges, and scholarship research. Students can also set up appointments for the weekend.
The namesake of the center is Gilbert’s godfather, Ulysses “Bay” Dudley, a graduate of the segregated St. Paul High School. Dudley served in Vietnam, received his Master’s degree from Troy University in Dothan, Alabama, and later retired as a teacher at Sunland.
