Author Loyd Gilbert Gilley will be signing copies of his third book of memoirs, “Stories from the Heart – A Memoir,” on Sunday.

The new book depicts growing up in the backwoods with no electricity or running water. Gilley worked in peanut and cotton fields for as little as $2.25 a day, and at the Jitney Jungle Grocery Store in Marianna, as a young boy. He later worked with General Electric for 47 years and traveled extensively. Retired, he now writes his stories.

“Stories from the Heart – A Memoir” will be available worldwide Feb. 17, as an e-Book ($1.99), and at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other bookstores. Gilley will also have copies at Sunday’s event ($15).

The book signing starts at 3 p.m. at Larry Gilley’s barn, 2740 Stephens Road, in Grand Ridge. Stop by for soft drinks, boiled peanuts, crackers, and a little candy.

