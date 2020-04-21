An 11-year-old girl is the latest in Jackson County to test positive for COVID-19, according to local health officials.
The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (JCHD) announced the case – the county’s 11th – Tuesday night. It was the second such announcement of the day. Hours earlier, a 13-year-old was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The girl is said to be isolated at home, where she will remain until cleared by health officials. JCHD public information officer T.G. Harkrider says she is “a confirmed contact of a previously identified positive case.”
“The Florida Department of Health is continuing to work closely with patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Harkrider said in the agency’s Tuesday night statement, adding that anyone who develops symptoms will be tested.
The symptoms – fever, cough or shortness of breath – can present 2-14 days after exposure, but asymptomatic transmission can also occur.
Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin continued to stress the importance of social distancing in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“The wide range in positive cases continues to reinforce the fact every age is susceptible to this virus. Please protect your families – your children, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins – by practicing social distancing until this pandemic is over,” Martin said.
“The consequences of not doing so could impact your family for generations to come.”
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The 11 positive COVID-19 tests in Jackson County involve eight females and three males, ages 11-57. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.