Wendelyn “Wendy” Barnes never saw her father play for the Harlem Globetrotters. By the time she was born, her dad, Marianna native William “Bill” Barnes had traded in his team uniform for another role in the world of sports.
He’d spent most of his youth on the court, though, first as a leading player for the Jackson County Training Academy, then for the FAMU Rattlers, and, after a stint in the Army, for the Atlanta City Sea Gulls. He was then recruited by the Washington Generals. The internationally famous Original Harlem Globetrotters picked Barnes up next, and would lend the team his basketball handling skills and talents until taking his life in a new, but related, direction. He would enter the world of television sports production for CBS and would later also take on the field of real estate, where he also excelled.
He eventually retired back to his hometown of Marianna, where he resided until his death in a 2006 traffic crash here.
On Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., the current Harlem Globetrotters squad will perform at Chipola College. And although her father isn’t around to witness that event, Wendy Barnes said he would have been thrilled to see that come to pass. During his years with The Original Harlem Globetrotters, he was best known as “Bo,” and formed close relationships Meadowlark Lemon, Wilt Chamberlain and other teammates. He had fond memories of his days with the iconic team so well known for its unique style and highly skilled level of play and showmanship, and he had an abiding love for his hometown.
So, although she never saw him play with the team, she’s traveling here from her home state of New York to be at the event in his honor. He is expected to be acknowledged in some way at the event.
It won’t be her first trip here. As a child she spent many happy summer days here with family, riding ponies and playing out on their farm off Hartsfield Road.
She and her father were close all his life, she said, and they spoke by phone almost every day after he moved back to Marianna.
“I was a daddy’s girl,” she said. “He was very family oriented.” He and mother (Eddie Mae Thompson Barnes) made sure she knew and spent time with the extended family when she was growing up.
Both her parents were native Floridians, she added, noting that her mother was from Polk County in the sunshine state. But the two had first met in New York City when her dad was traveling with the Globetrotters and her mother was an RN at New York Hospital. He was in town to play at Madison Square Gardens as the team prepared to depart the U.S. for their annual European tour, and romance blossomed when the two were introduced by friends. They were married in 1968, while he was still a Globetrotter, but Wendy was born after his playing days were done.
The family’s visits to Jackson County included a few high school reunions for her dad, events she attended a couple of times. She has some pictures of his high school days. He was the tallest in his class, at six-feet, 6-inches, and was a star player at JCTA.
She said she’s excited about the opportunity she has to be here for the Globetrotters visit to her dad’s hometown. “My dad would be absolutely, extremely pleased that they’re coming here,” she said. “It’s extra special when you team comes to the place of your beginnings. It’s bittersweet because he’s not here to see it, but I feel compelled to attend on his behalf. It might just be a minute of them saying his name, but the minute will be forever treasured.”
“If he were alive today, he would be overwhelmed that The Original Harlem Globetrotters are touring in his hometown where his humble beginnings began,” she wrote in a press release about the upcoming event. “For him, he believed in treating people with respect and living life to the fullest. As his daughter, I am thrilled on his behalf that the ‘Globies,’ as I grew up knowing them, will showcase their ‘Pushing the Limits’ World Tour at Chipola College, Milton Johnson Center on Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.”
“Destiny is what you make of it and my father certainly achieved well above the rim.”
