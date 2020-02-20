The Optimist Club of Jackson County recently met for their bi-monthly meeting. The guest speaker was Golson Elementary School Principal Amy Allen.
Allen has spent 26 years in the school system and has seen many drastic changes over the years. She gave an impressive and wonderful program. She told of a book she recently read called “Mindset.”
In the book, the author describes two types of people, one with a fixed mindset and one with a growth mindset. The basic difference is that someone with a fixed mindset believes that they just are the way they are.
The opposite of that is a growth mindset. Allen said the Optimist Club name alone speaks to a growth mindset as we are a group of people that can work together with others to make things better by providing opportunities with our schools and the children of Jackson County, such as through sports, speaking competitions, scholarship opportunities or just a place to learn to serve.
