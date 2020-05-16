Class Motto: “If you have the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed.” Class Song: “Time of Our Lives” by Tyrone Wells Class Flower: Yellow rose Class Colors: Orange, black and white 2020 Class Officers President — Kyress Watford Vice President — Candice Pinkard Secretary — Madison Watford Treasurers — Keyanna Mouzon and Iverson Mouzon Historian — Tanner Spooner Sponsors: Teresa McDaniel & Teresa Willis Baccalaureate: Baptist College of Florida Chapel, 6 p.m. May 17 Graduation: Graceville High School Gym, 6 p.m. May 19

