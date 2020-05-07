The Florid Highway Patrol reports the death of a 24-year-old Graceville man in a traffic crash on May 5 at approximately 3:20 p.m.
In a recent policy change, the agency no longer provides the identities of crash victims and limits information as to the vehicle that were involved.
The man that died was driving a motorcycle south on State Road 77 in front of a pickup truck, and had started slowing to turn right into a private driveway when the front of the truck struck the back of the motorcycle, FHP officials said in an agency press release. After initial impact, authorities report, the two vehicles became linked and continued traveling in a southerly direction on SR 77 before coming to final rest, still attached, facing a southerly direction.
The crash was listed as having occurred in Jackson County.
