A Grand Ridge man has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a fatal ATV crash that occurred around 12:50 a.m. on June 2, 2019.
Jason Adam Adkins, 45, was booked into the Jackson County jail Wednesday. His bond was subsequently set at $25,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol affidavit associated with his arrest states that the crash happened on Baker Creek Road, approximately 4.6 miles north of the Marianna city limits. Authorities allege that Adkins’ blood alcohol level, when tested after the crash, was more than twice the legal limit.
Authorities say he was driving a 2017 Mahindra XTV 750s ATV in a field and steered too close to its edge, causing the vehicle to travel off of the embankment on the south shoulder of Baker Creek Road. The area of collision was determined to be in the ditch on the southern shoulder of the road. The event caused passenger Greg Allen Landry to strike his head on the ATV and one of its side mirrors, and then fall onto the road, officials assert. He was taken to Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased art 1:56 a.m. that morning. The medical examiner determined his cause of death as blunt head injury, the affidavit states.
Officials say it appeared that Landry and Adkins were both traveling without their seat restraints engaged.
