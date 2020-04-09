Six Grand Ridge volunteer fire fighters will soon be outfitted with new bunker gear, thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The town learned of the $15,798 gift Thursday morning.
“These six new sets of bunker gear will ensure that all of our volunteer firefighters gear is in compliance with NFPA standards and will provide up-to-date safety for our volunteer firefighters,” the town of Grand Ridge officials stated in a press release. “We are extremely grateful for the dedication of our volunteer firefighters.”
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $50 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
“More than 70 percent of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand,” according to a statement from the foundation.
