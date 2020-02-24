Grand Ridge resident Keary Alexander Nichols, 20, was killed in a one-vehicle crash last Sunday in Calhoun County, around 2:25 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that Nichols was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Youngstown Scott Ferry Road, when he was unable to negotiate a curve and fell from the cycle. He and the vehicle traveled off the roadway and entered the north grass shoulder the road, where Nichols and the motorcycle struck a wooden fence post.

Nichols was taken to Bay Medical Sacred Heart hospital for treatment, but died of his injuries.

