Greenwood Baptist Church, the second-oldest Baptist church in Florida, will celebrate its 175th anniversary in services on Sunday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 4156 Bryan St., in Greenwood.
A bluegrass gospel band and a southern Baptist/contemporary gospel trio will be special guests at the celebration. Lunch will immediately follow the service.
Pastor Jason Harris provided some history of the church, first established in 1845 as “Union Academy” by Joshua and Mary Mercer on what was then known as “Two-Mile Road,” current named Mt. Tabor Road.
A new sanctuary was built in 1855 at its current location, on land donated by the Elijah Bryan family. That one later burned, and a new structure was erected in 1919. The existing church building was constructed in the mid-1970s. The name was changed to its current one in 1855, when its location changed.
Jackson County is also home to the oldest Baptist Church in Florida, in Campbellton. That one and Greenwood Baptist were pastored by the same man in their earliest days. Harris said Joshua Mercer actually pastored three churches at once – those two and Sardis Baptist in Sneads, which no longer exists. The founder’s family has a rich history.
Joshua Mercer’s brother, Jesse Mercer, founded Mercer University. Their father, Silas Mercer, was a chaplain in the Revolutionary War and was a founder of many churches, as well. He sent Jesse out to found churches, too, and after his death, son Joshua founded and pastored Union/Greenwood Baptist and the two others.
Harris said the church has copies of some original records from the church dating to some of its earliest days in the mid-1800s, and that they’re also archived at the Baptist College of Florida.
Both the original church and its first replacement were two-story structures.
Those facts, and more, are expected to be shared at the anniversary event.
