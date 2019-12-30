Greenwood resident Torrey Godwin, 29, was killed when the car he was driving collided with a deer on Dec. 27.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the car then left the roadway and struck a tree, after the deer entered the windshield.
Officials say the 2007 Toyota Camry crossed the center line after impact with the deer, collided with a fence on the west side of State Road 73, and then traveled approximately 100 yards before striking the tree.
Godwin died at the scene of the incident, which occurred just after 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.