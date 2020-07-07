A 26-year-old Gretna man died Tuesday in an early morning traffic crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The individual was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck eastbound on East Brickyard Road in Gadsden County when the truck began to travel out of the eastbound lane onto the south grass shoulder around 4:30 a.m., the agency reports.
After the right side tires entered the south shoulder, the driver over-steered and lost control of the truck, FHP reports. The truck started spinning counterclockwise across the road, continuing across the north shoulder and ditch. The right side of the truck struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
