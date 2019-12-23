Just a couple of weeks ago a new pet spa opened in Marianna. Shana Robison, professional groomer and owner of Gypsy Pet Spa, provides pet owners with new options. Shana, a person whose love for animals is apparent in everything she says and does, explained how she feels blessed to have her business growing in Marianna.
Shana is originally from Grand Ridge. After graduation from high school, she joined the Army and served as a nurse for six years at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina. When she returned home, she worked at the federal prison for about a year. During that time, Shana got married. Originally, Shana had planned to continue studying nursing, but the long hours of studying kept her away from her children, so, she decided to obtain an Associate of Science degree in Business from Chipola College. “I’ve always known that I was supposed to have my own business,” Shana explained. Yet, she still felt like a caregiver.
Since Shana’s husband worked for the federal prison, the family moved frequently. While residing in West Virginia, Shana began bathing dogs for PetSmart to earn a little extra money. She was so good with the dogs, that PetSmart sent her to an academy for grooming for about a month. This led to Shana grooming for various businesses, including a private salon, and different PetSmart locations before she returned to live in Grand Ridge.
Shana is accepting new clients. She explained, “I see all kinds of animals.” Her business is not species specific. Shana said that “long-haired cats get mats, which cut off circulation to the skin if they get too tight.” She is able to assist with mat removal. She also provides anal gland expressions, which Shana explained “is especially important with older Golden Retrievers, whose anal glands build up, leak and have an odor.” She provides nail trims, ear cleanings, and ear hair plucking. “If they have a bunch of hair in their ears, it prevents the wax from releasing and removing bacteria, which can cause infections,” she continued. However, she added “dogs need a certain amount of hair in their ears.”
Shana delivers haircuts of choice. She has a chart that allows the pet owner to choose the cut they want, which may be specific to the breed or different. “The sky is the limit,” Shana shared. “I love grooming.” Bows and bandanas come with all grooming. Shana also provides a little report card explaining all services provided, “letting the parent know exactly what they paid for,” she added. “My motto is: all ages, all breeds, all sizes,” she continued. Prices vary by breed and condition of the pet. Just talking to Shana, I could tell that she loves each pet like it’s her own, and grooming is her niche. For those with other small animals and birds, Shana may be able to help you, as well. Give her a call to learn more.
Shana works by appointment and only grooms one pet at a time, which usually takes about an hour to an hour and a half. So, the owner can drop off the pet and pick them up after the appointment, or pay a little extra for daycare. Regular daycare service at Gypsy Pet Spa is available for up to 10 hours a day, which includes two walks. Pets are able to roam kennel-free, where they walk around, or stay in individual hotel rooms. Shana requires up-to-date rabies vaccination records for grooming, and both rabies and kennel cough shots for boarding. Boarding is charged by the room, not the pet.
Her future plans include having televisions and beds in each hotel room, and cottages equipped with televisions and climate controls within fenced areas for extended stay pets. Finally, Shana dreams of opening a dog park in Marianna.
Shana lives with her two children and rescue pets in Grand Ridge. They have four dogs, two of which are Boxer mixes, and the other two are Chiweenies. They also have three cats – a Maine Coon mix, and two kittens.
What a great business to have in Marianna! Visit Shana at Gypsy Pet Spa at 2846 Green St., Unit C, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. You can also call Gypsy Pet Spa at 850-693-0568. During the holiday, hours of operation have been extended to seven days a week. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about new businesses. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
