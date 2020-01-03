A job fair will be held Jan. 14-15 at CareerSource Chipola, for potential employees at the incoming Harbor Freight Tools store slated to open in Marianna this spring. CareerSource is located in the East Rim plaza at 4636 Highway 90 East, Suite E, in Marianna.
The company plans to open a store in Marianna sometime early next year, according to a company spokesperson speaking on the subject late last year. The exact opening date has not yet been announced, but it’s tentatively set for March, according to company Media Planner Lisa Hartley.
The Marianna store will be located at 4700 U.S. Highway 90, in the shopping complex also occupied by The Oaks Restaurant and several retailers, and will be the 72nd Harbor Freight Tools store in Florida.
It will occupy 24,000 square feet and “will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more,” Hartley said.
The company will hire a number of full- and part-time employees for the store, including sales and stocking associates, supervisors and managers, she advised. To apply, visit harborfreightjobs.com, and/or attend the job fair.
