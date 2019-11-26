Harbor Freight Tools is opening a store in Marianna sometime early next year, according to a company spokesperson responding to an email inquiry from the Jackson County Floridan this week. The exact opening date has not yet been announced, but it’s tentatively set for March, according to company Media Planner Lisa Hartley.
The Marianna store will be located at 4700 U.S. Highway 90, in the shopping complex also occupied by The Oaks Restaurant and several retailers, and will be the 72nd Harbor Freight Tools store in Florida.
“The 24,000-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more,” Hartley said.
“We’re currently hiring a number of full- and part-time positions for our new Marianna store, including sales and stocking associates, supervisors and managers,” she advised. To apply, visit harborfreightjobs.com.
Hartley provided some background on the company.
“The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company. That first year, Eric bypassed the resellers and cut deals directly with factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer,” Hartley said. “The company opened its first store in 1980, and today Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,000 stores across the country, 20,000 employees and more than 40 million customers.”
For more, visit harborfreight.com.
