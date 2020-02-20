Harbor Freight Tools will augment its “soft opening,” which occurred Tuesday, with a formal grand opening of its new store at 4739 US Highway 90, in Marianna on Saturday, March 7, at 8 a.m.
The first 1,000 customers to visit the store on grand-opening weekend will get a free tape measure, store officials say. Jeff Tucker will be the local store manager, overseeing roughly 35 employees there.
The 24,000-square-foot store will stock tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.
It will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The company opened its first store in 1980 and the Marianna shop joins a group of more than 1,000 owned by Harbor Freight today.
