A Harvest Week Revival begins Tuesday, Nov. 12 at McChapel AME Church and runs through Friday, Nov. 15. All services begin at 6:30 p.m.
Guest speaker for the Nov. 12 service is the Rev. Leon Leath, Pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lynn Haven. His church choir will also be featured.
Guest speaker for the Nov. 13 service will be Elder Paul Reed, pastor of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ of Panama City. The Yes Lord Deliverance Church of God In Christ Choir of Chipley will be featured.
Guest speaker for the Nov. 14 service will be the Rev. Mark Dudley, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Malone. His church choir will also be featured.
The Nov. 15 service will be movie night, with fellowship and a viewing in focus.
McChapel AME church is at 4963 Old U.S. Road, in Marianna. Pastor Chris T. Jordan and congregation invite all to attend.
For more information, contact Pastor Jordan at 850-363-1152.
