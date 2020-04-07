Jackson County Health Department Administrator Sandy Martin updated Jackson County Commissioners on local capacity for dealing with COVID-19.
The local health department has documented 409 calls from the public in Jackson County regarding COVID-19 since such documentation began, the calls coming to 850-526-2412.
She shared a message Monday that she hopes will carried to every nook and cranny of the county, to many more than have called inquiring. It’s what she believes all people should be doing to stay healthy and avoid putting others at risk.
“Social distancing is still our most important tool,” she said. “Our focus is keeping this virus out of our community. That will require sacrifice.”
Here is more from her talk:
“The CDC is now recommending the use of cloth face coverings for the general public, particularly in areas known to have community spread. While we have not identified community spread in Jackson County to date, we need to remain diligent in our efforts at hand washing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Cloth face coverings can be added to further slow the spread of COVID-19 Everyone needs to do their part – it only works if we all do it.
You must limit your contact with others. Wear face covering in public, particularly the grocery store, pharmacy, anywhere you may come within 6 feet of others. Wash your hands.
Every day we are writing our future. What we do now will significantly impact the outcome, both good and bad. This virus does not discriminate. While most severe cases are seen in the elderly and those with underlying health issues, there have been deaths associated with the young and healthy. I spoke about hospital capacity earlier, but the truth is we will never have enough if we don’t all do our part.”
