Last month Hidden Pearl Enterprises LLC was excited to open their doors at 2886B Jefferson Street. It would only be a matter of days before business owner Connie Farnell would close the doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Despite the temporary setback, Connie’s business flourishes as she provides her pre-surgical-grade hand sanitizer regionally.
Originally from Tennessee, Connie has lived in many places in her life. It was when she was living in Mobile, Alabama that she met her husband and her daughters were born. It was also where she received the call to enter the ministry.
Connie began attending Emory University in Atlanta, where she first pursued an undergraduate degree in religious studies with a minor in psychology.
“While I was at Emory I took every psychology class I could for my electives, because I love it so much,” Connie explained. “It helped me with pastoral care and understanding needs.”
While working on her graduate studies at Emory, she was part of a pastoral care group working on a terminal floor in one of the hospitals. “It was a true need and was transforming for me,” Connie shared. “It helped me to understand my call and how important it is to be present in that sacred space and sacred time.” She added, “It was a privilege to be part of that unexplainable and overwhelming gift.”
After earning her Masters of Divinity from Emory, Connie became a minister with the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church. Her sixth appointment, or church where she served, was in Marianna at the First United Methodist Church in 2010.
“I got to see a lot of people transform their lives,” Connie explained. “It was a privilege to be a part of that and to serve God in that way,” she continued. “It was very, very rewarding and I am so thankful for the time I was able to answer that call to ministry.”
Much of Connie’s work was in pastoral care and education, and in some places she was the only one to handle hospital visits.
After 20 years of service in the ministry, Connie took early retirement in 2012.
“My husband has been blessed to find employment wherever God sent me, and when we moved to Marianna he became a part of the Chipola College Foundation,” Connie explained. “So, we decided to stay in Marianna and be a part of this community.” The couple purchased a home on Green Street a couple of years later. Connie felt God pulling her in a different direction, but wasn’t sure what she was going to be doing.
After retirement Connie was diagnosed with Squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. She realized her days in the sun were over. “I started using self-tanning products but quickly learned that I had to use special soaps and lotions to prevent removal of the tan,” Connie expounded. Connie’s first career had been in a laboratory. Loving science and reading, she began conducting her own research to figure out what was in the products that removed the tan. Connie then consulted her neighbor, Connie Jo Umphrey, owner of SASS-Sunless Airbrush Tanning Solutions, to find out what Connie Jo was recommending to preserve airbrush tans. Connie Jo expressed a lack of satisfaction with the products she was using at that time and suggested that Connie should develop a product.
The two Connie’s began working together. Connie would experiment and Connie Jo would test the products on herself.
“I would say ‘Connie Jo, meet me at the fence,’” she continued. “We would meet at the fence and I would say, ’Here you try it for a couple of days and you tell me if it works and if you like it.’”
The experimenting continued between the friends with numerous products, including but not limited to body wash, soap, lotions, massage oils, lip balm and exfoliating soap. While Connie thought Connie Jo was probably getting tired of the fence meetings, she was actually excited to help her friend grow.
“I feel women should not compete with one another,” Connie Jo explained. “You should find your own craft … that you love and go with it,” she continued. Connie Jo shared “I had some great mentors through my years of sunless training from all over the world and I wanted to help another woman to find her worth and fire.”
“We came up with a product line exclusively for Connie Jo and her tanning salon,” Connie shared. “Connie Jo told me, ‘I’ve always wanted my own line of products for my salon and what you have come up with is so good,’” she continued.
In 2019, Connie developed the Go and Glo’ line of products that are in Connie Jo’s shop today. “Connie Jo actually guarantees her airbrush tanning if her clients use the Go and Glo’ products, because they are so good,” Connie continued. “This is down to a true science!”
The two ladies had fun with Facebook videos and freebees over the next few months. “It was really a joy,” Connie shared. Then, Connie Jo’s clients began asking Connie to expand her product line. After establishing her website, Connie created two other lines of products: Shimmer and Flamingo Road.
Then, Dr. Woody’s Hand Disinfectant evolved with the spread of COVID-19. “I wanted to do something to provide for the people online and the people in Marianna,” she shared. “We would be in the store and all these people would be asking for hand sanitizer,” Connie continued. “My heart just went out to them.” In response, Connie developed Dr. Woody’s Hand Disinfectant. “I got the formulation from the World Health Organization and the Center of Disease Control,” she added. “I registered the product with the Food and Drug Administration, because it is a pre-surgical hand disinfectant.” “There is specific way you have to make it so that it is between 75% and 85% concentration,” she clarified. While her other product lines are not regulated by the FDA, the hand sanitizer is. Connie decided on the name because of the physicians in her family, and the photo on the label is of her second great grandfather.
Connie’s products are available online, or you can pick up products on Connie’s porch at 2932 Green Street, if you text her in advance. People have been driving to Connie’s house from nearby towns to pick up the hand sanitizer without face-to-face contact. “I’m shipping everywhere in the United States,” Connie shared. Connie will continue to ship all over the United States as long as the Post Office and other Shipping Companies are open.
“I really approach this as a ministry,” she continued. “I believe this is just another way of serving God.” Connie is deeply involved and heartfelt in her work. “I can look back and see how God has prepared me for every aspect of my life,” Connie added.
Connie continues to develop new products and reach out to help others. What a great business to have in Marianna and Florida! Visit www.ushimmer.com to learn more and order products. Connie is also available by telephone at 850-209-8174. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
