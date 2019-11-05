The Sydney Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available for students enrolled in the Chipola RN program or accepted into the RN program for spring 2020 semester.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 20.
Completed applications should be mailed to: Sydney Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship Committee, 3482 Live Oak Lane, Marianna, FL 32446.
For information, visit the Foundation website at www.chipola.edu or call 718-2445.
