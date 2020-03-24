Countless families around the globe are “home alone, together” these days as nations and local communities try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Children are out of school and many parents are working at home or laid off. The situation can lead to financial, organizational and relationship challenges but also to potential growth in place.
The Floridan is inviting readers to share the things they’re learning, doing and creating as individuals and families in this time. Perhaps something you’re doing will inspire another person or family to give it a try.
The routine of getting ready for the work day in public is not an issue for many these days, and the temporary end of the drive to work leaves some extra time to spend on personal projects even if you’re still working a full day of duty from home.
Have you taken up a new hobby? Are you sharpening your skills in an existing one? Have you found creative ways to occupy your youngsters? Whatever you’re doing with you extra time, and however you’re feeling about this temporary new way of life, we’re hoping you’ll share some thoughts about it.
Email your photos and words to: editorial@jcfloridan.com. In the subject line, write "home."
