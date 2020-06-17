If you have done business with Alday-Howell Engineering, you probably have met Alicia Quinn. While she loves her position as Resident Compliance Specialist and Administrative Assistant to Joseph Alday and Travis Howell, about a year ago she set out on a new adventure, microblading.
“Microblading is a tattoo on your face to help out with eyebrows,” Alicia explained. “If you have sparse eyebrows, I make small strokes that mimic and look like actual eyebrow hair,” she continued.
Alicia uses a numbing solution to ensure her clients are completely comfortable during the procedure that lasts a couple of hours. She thoroughly explains the process and maintenance before providing her clients a goody-bag of essentials for their new and improved look.
“I tailor each appointment to the client,” she continued. “It’s kind of like a therapy session where we laugh and cry.”
After the initial visit, the client returns four-to-six weeks later for touchups. The tattoo lasts about a year to 18 months. If the pattern is still visible when the client returns, a touch-up can be done. If the work has completely faded, then the process will require reinitiation.
After the procedure, the client must be careful in the sun and going swimming, because the microblading site is an open wound and susceptible to infection; however, Alicia is eager to assist with aftercare by providing a special soap and ointment to reduce the chance of infection. While the color may be slightly darker on the first day, it changes very little. By the time of the touchup appointment, the color and shape will change no more. “You wake up in makeup and are good to go,” Alicia explained.
In the past, Alicia enjoyed providing makeovers and she is now excited to be working with permanent cosmetics at House of Hair. Alicia shared how she enjoys helping elderly and cancer survivors regain their confidence through this simple procedure. In fact, she offers discounts for cancer survivors.
While she is only licensed in microblading eyebrows at this time, she looks forward to expanding to more permanent cosmetics, including eyeliner, lip color, lip liner, eyebrow shading, ombré eyebrows, and beauty marks.
Alicia is eager to begin working again with her long-time friend Tabbatha Masters. Since she works another job during the day, her microblading hours are after 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays after 11 a.m., by appointment only, once she is able to reopen.
Although Alicia always wanted to be a mother, a decision she made in 2013 prevented her from giving birth to her own children. Alicia had read about a couple looking for someone to donate a kidney to their son, who had a rare blood type. The little boy was born with Joubert Syndrome and was in kidney failure.
“I couldn’t imagine being a parent and not being able to help my child,” she explained. “I knew this is what I was supposed to do.” At first there were 27 people willing to donate their kidney, but as time went on, the list was narrowed to Alicia.
“After surgery, when they took him off dialysis, they told me that I was the closest thing that wasn’t family and he was on the lowest form of anti-rejection medicine available,” Alicia elaborated. The child is now better. “It was the best thing I’ve ever done and would do it again in a heartbeat,” she added. Alicia married Fletcher Quinn in 2017 and was excited to become mother to three stepchildren: Harlee, Gunner and Gaige.
Tabbatha, owner of House of Hair, is thrilled for her business to reopen after being closed about 37 days during the recent coronavirus outbreak. Tabbatha is taking special precautions by continually disinfecting her shop, wearing a mask, and waiting 15 minutes between clients. Clients remain in their vehicles until she notifies them to come in. At this time, she is seeing clients by appointment only.
House of Hair offers cuts, color, makeup and waxing. Tabbatha is in the process of obtaining her Brazilian blowout certification. To show her appreciation for those who have worked throughout the pandemic, Tabbatha will be providing $5 haircuts for first responders, law enforcement, firefighters, nurses and doctors.
What a great business to have in Marianna! Visit Tabbatha Masters and Alicia Quinn at House of Hair, 4435 Broad Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. You can also call House of Hair at 850-447-3368. Visit the city of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about new businesses. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the city of Marianna.
