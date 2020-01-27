A housing crisis. What is it? Are we in one? What can we do?
A housing crisis is not just defined by one particular issue but is marked by a culmination of several factors including but not limited to; a general lack of affordable housing, lack of affordable rental housing, tight lending standards, inflated home values, and poor housing conditions.
In Jackson County we are currently facing many of these issues. Typically a lack of affordable housing is brought about because there just are not enough housing units in the county to help drive the costs of housing down. The county has been relatively stagnant when it comes to new construction for homes as our housing and population numbers have changed very little over the past 20 years. Now in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, we have lost several homes due to excessive damage and poor contractor work, leaving us in a dire housing state.
However, there are a number of ways to combat a housing crisis. The best way is simply to build more homes. This can be done by private developers, current county residents, and new residents to the county who choose to build homes in the area. Another way is to update our current, outdated housing stock and revitalize it, allowing for other people to take advantage of existing homes.
The county is helping to combat this housing crisis by offering financial support, through our housing programs, and striving to make it as easy as possible for potential homeowners and developers to construct a home in our county, by reducing regulatory barriers in planning, zoning, and permitting. Additionally, the county strives to recruit and retain business organizations that provide opportunities for our workforce.
Current county residents can also help to alleviate the current housing shortage. For example they can develop accessory dwelling units, utilize innovative building materials that are less expensive, and construct smaller, more energy efficient homes.
Why it’s Important
We all want to live in a place where we can have decent, stable and affordable housing. Studies have shown that families living in a place they can afford have less stress, see their kids do better in school, and save more money. Overall, having a housing stock full of decent, durable homes allows for families to flourish, encourages locals stay in the county, attracts new employees, and is a great selling point for bringing in new employers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.