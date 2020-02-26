Editor’s note: Shar Roos provided this synopsis of how their A Year to Volunteer started and grew. Assisting in the restoration of Florida Caverns State Park is its first project.
Phil and Shar Roos were living in Scottsdale, Arizona. Phil had retired as a Captain in the US Navy, in August 2018; Shar was an insurance agent who found herself feeling unfulfilled at work.
One day in 2019, after a rough day at work and while floating in their pool, Shar mentioned to Phil that she felt dissatisfied, that what she did just didn’t matter or make as big of a difference in people’s lives as she had hoped. Her happiest days were when she read to elementary school children or worked with the local police and fire departments by donating supplies or food.
Likewise, Phil was torn about his post-retirement life. He had been exploring the idea of traveling for a year, either by boat or RV. Since boats were not an option for Shar at the time, they had started discussing the idea of taking a year or two and traveling the country by RV.
Back in the pool on that day, Shar offered the idea to visit and volunteer in each state. “Let’s take a year to volunteer.” The “A Year to Volunteer” project was born.
Later, in October, 2019, through a random connection, Phil met Tony Flammia of the Road Life Project (www.roadlifeproject.com). He suggested advertising the “A Year to Volunteer” project out into the full-time RV family community, which they did in January of this year. Shortly thereafter, Phil posted on Facebook that they were headed out in mid-January and that they needed ideas on people, places, charities and communities that needed help.
An old friend of Phil’s who lives in Newton, Alabama, David Brown, replied suggesting that they should look at Florida Caverns State Park, explaining the devastation it suffered after Hurricane Michael in October, 2018. Phil contacted Jacob Strickland, the park manager, who was tremendously receptive to the idea. Through the Road Life Project’s Full-Time RV Family Life Facebook page, Phil, Shar and Tony solicited RVers to join in from the 17th to the 28th of February. Shortly thereafter, Stacy and Phil Farley of YouTube’s “You, Me and the RV” signed on and advertised via their Facebook page and YouTube channel as well. From that point forward, word spread and the team, comprised of full-time and part-time RVers, and volunteers who drove in for the day or several days, was created. On Feb. 17, they met at the Florida Caverns State Park and got to work, averaging 18-20 volunteers each day.
The future hope of the “A Year to Volunteer” project is to build a movement of volunteers, primarily by but not exclusively of, full- and part-time RVers, who have the capacity and time to lend a helping hand. If there aren’t any available volunteers from the RV community, Phil and Shar will work with local community and civic organizations to build their team.
Can they do this 50-state project in a year? Probably not. So Phil and Shar decided to stay on the road until they reach a goal of 365 — maybe more? — volunteer days.
