Traffic is picking up on south Madison Street these days as local citizens learn about the big mural that’s been painted on the old peanut mill silo standing tall just off the roadway.
That’s where Madison Retherford and her dad, Joe Retherford, spray-painted iconic characters, The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, from the 1966 Chuck Jones-directed animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” and their artwork is putting smiles on faces and lifting spirits to holiday proportions.
Madison, 18, is now a student at Chipola College and was an art student at Marianna High School until her graduation, studying with long-time art teacher Jerri Benton for years. She adores Benton, saying that instructor is an inspired and inspiring teacher that helped her grow immeasurably as an artist.
But she also comes by her talent naturally; her dad’s been a spray-paint artist for 20 years or more. He’s a deputy clerk for Jackson County Clerk of Court Clay Rooks, but on his personal time Retherford has painted numerous walls on properties all over – with permission each time, of course.
This time, the okay came from The Optimist Club Foundation, which owns the silo.
Madison first drew the images on paper, freehand, and then they took a projector to the site and used it to spray paint an outline on the silo to start the piece.
The two enjoyed this project so much that they plan to do more over the course of 2020, they say. Look for something new on the silo around the start of the New Year, and more as 2020 progresses. This is only the second time his daughter has used spray paint to create a piece of art. The first time was last academic year, when she and her father spray-painted her name large on the silo for her senior picture.
“Madison is an awesome artist,” her proud father says. “With a paint brush she’s amazing, and this is only the second time she has held a spray paint can in her life. She catches on quick. Spray can is definitely a different art than pencil and brushes. Move too slow and the paint runs; move too fast and you’re off of your line. Very different.”
The silo “canvas” is not something they can change every week – it costs roughly $300 to buy the spray paint and the can of base paint that provides the background – but the two do expect to make their marks on certain red-letter days in the year to come.
“It was a great bonding experience with dad,” Madison said. “It’s something he likes to do and has liked to do for a long time. To do something creative together was so much fun; we’re going to keep going.”
The old peanut mill is located at the bottom of the hill on Madison Street south.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.