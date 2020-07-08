Howell Landing closing for repairs

Howell Landing, located at 2536 River Road in Sneads, will be closed to the public from July 13 through Aug. 7 for repairs, according to a press release from Jackson County Public Information Officer Hunter Potts.
The Jackson County Public Works Division has been awarded a grant for the replacement of the ramp. Changes to the ramp will include the removal of the cat-walk dividing the two lanes. The ramp is also being extended by 10 feet to accommodate larger boats and to help all when lake levels are lower.
Future improvements to the property will include the addition of a floating dock, a restroom facility, playground and covered pavilion.
The repair grant comes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Florida Boating Improvement Program.
