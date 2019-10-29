Hunter Hutton, of Marianna, is among the 860 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2019 semester.
The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Approximately 2,400 cadets and students currently attend The Citadel.
