Hurricane season begins

Attorney General Ashley Moody today released the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season began Monday and runs through the end of November. Moody is urging Floridians to review the preparedness guide now and understand that planning will be different this year as Floridians continue to take measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“As Floridians, we know that hurricanes are an unfortunate reality of living in our beautiful state,” Moody said in a press release about the start-of-season. “As we continue to deal with the challenges presented by COVID-19, it is equally important that we not drop the ball on our preparedness for hurricane season. The safety of you, your family, pets and property, depends on you preparing now.”
Entering hurricane season with two named storms already, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season to be extremely active with 13 to 19 named storms. The hurricane guide is meant to serve as a useful tool to help families prepare with tips, resources and information.
Below are some important hurricane preparedness tips from the guide:
•Know evacuation routes, noting that some shelters may not be open this year due to COVID-19;
•Stock up on food, water and emergency supplies—including supplies that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and cloth face coverings;
•Verify that storm-related products are actually hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;
•After the storm, be wary of any contractor who approaches unsolicited or offers to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job; and
•Research recovery charities before giving, as solicitations increase following a disaster and so do charity scams designed to profit off the goodwill of others.
With the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Moody will launch a week-long Twitter campaign to encourage Floridians to prepare and stay informed about storm-related scams. Follow the campaign on Twitter using #WeatherTheStormOAG. Moody also spoke of her agencies commitment to prevent price gouging, which she said is one of the most common consumer complaints reported during hurricane season. Florida’s price gouging laws are designed to protect consumers from becoming victims for a second time after a disaster. Throughout a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell essential commodities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration.
While Florida is currently under an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers should know that essential commodities protected under the current declaration differ from those covered during a hurricane declaration.
Friday, May 29 also marked the beginning of the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday which lasts through Thursday, June 4. Floridians should prepare for hurricane season now by taking advantage of the tax break to save on storm-related items, such as batteries, flashlights, radios, tie-down kits and more.
The 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
Qualifying Items
Selling for $10 or less: Reusable ice (reusable ice packs).
Selling for $20 or less: Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas), and including candles, flashlights and lanterns. Eligible light sources qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are also included; coolers and ice chests (for food-storage, nonelectrical).
Selling for $25 or less: Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers.
Selling for $30 or less: Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only. The sizes eligible are: AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, and 9-volt.
Selling for $50 or less: Bungee cords; Ground anchor systems; traditional radios powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank), and also two-way, and weather band powered by those sources. Eligible radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are also included; ratchet straps; tarps; tie-down kits; Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting.
Selling for $750 or less: Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.
Disaster supply kit checklist
First Aid items: First Aid manual; sterile adhesive bandages of different sizes; sterile gauze pads; hypoallergenic adhesive tape; triangular bandages; scissors; tweezers; sewing needle; moistened towellettes; antiseptic; thermometer; tube of petroleum jelly; safety pins; soap; Latex gloves; sunscreen; Aspirin or other pain reliever; anti-diarrheal medicine; antacid; laxative; cotton balls; Q-tips.
Food: Enough for at least seven days, focusing on nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages; snack foods, juices, baby food, and any special dietary items; non-electric can opener; paper plates; napkins; plastic cups; utensils; water (1 gallon per person).
COVID-19 supplies: Face masks, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer.
Important documents like these should be placed in a water-proof container: Insurance cards; medical records; bank numbers; credit card numbers; copy of Social Security card; copies of birth and/or marriage certificates; Information about where you receive medication, the names of the drugs, and dosage; a copy of your will and/or trust paperwork; other personal documents as appropriate, such as service animal I.D., veterinary records for pets, and proof of ownership.
Other things to remember: Set of car, house, and office keys. Keep your vehicle tanks filled with fuel. Maintain a list of important phone numbers including: County emergency management office, evacuation sites, doctors, banks, schools, veterinarian, and numbers for out of town contacts, friends and family. Have a go-bag of clothing, including seasonal or rain gear and sturdy shoes or boots.
Have at least a two-week supply of medication, medical supplies used regularly and a list of allergies. Have a list of the style, serial number, and manufacturer information of required medical devices.
Be sure to include specialty items for infants, small children, the elderly, and those family members with a disability. Make sure to have ample amounts of pet supplies ready to go if you have animals.
Have flashlights with fresh batteries at the ready, along with a battery-operated or hand-cranked radio.
Have ample cash on hand. Banks and ATMs may not be available immediately after a storm.
