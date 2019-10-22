The Marianna City Commission and Main Street Marianna announce the opening of the 2019-2020 Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) Improvement Grant Program.
Funds are available to businesses within the CRA zoned district.
The maximum grant amount shall not exceed $7,500, or 50 percent of improvement costs, whichever is less, with a 50 percent match required from each applicant. The grant covers exterior improvements only, such as awnings, windows, doors, and brick-and-mortar projects.
There is also a demolition portion of this grant. The demolition grant shall not exceed $3,250, or 50 percent of demolition costs, whichever is less, with a 50 percent match required from each applicant. This grant is to help remove damaged parts of the building in respect to the exterior.
An application and project plans must be submitted to the Main Street Board for approval prior to the project being started, to be eligible for grant money upon project completion. Once an approved project is completed, grant money will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Grant money is limited.
To get an application, visit www.mariannafl.city, email mainstreet@mariannafl.city or call Meghan Holley, Main Street Marianna Executive Director, at 850-718-1022.
