Cloudy skies and a drizzle of rain couldn’t stop a Sneads High School community determined to honor its Class of 2020 Monday afternoon under the additional challenge of social distancing made necessary by COVID-19.
Like other Jackson County schools this year, SHS had a “drive-by” ceremony. With a parent or other guardian behind the wheel, each graduate was driven from a campus parking lot to the stage, crossing it to retrieve their diplomas and turn the tassels on their mortarboards while the vehicle idled for that brief ceremonial walk. Then the grads got back in their vehicles and were driven off campus.
Witnesses to the ceremony gathered in small clusters on the grassy shoulder of the road to show their support of the grads, many of whom later expressed gratitude for that gesture and for the planning that administrators labored over to ensure that they were able to walk for the diplomas they’d worked more than a decade to earn.
Also on Monday, Jackson Alternative School held its ceremony at 9 a.m., and Adult Education had its ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
On Tuesday, Graceville High School held its ceremony at 1 p.m., and the Cottondale High School Class of 2020 graduated at 3:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Home School seniors are to graduate at 9 a.m. Malone School seniors will graduate in a 1 p.m. ceremony, and Marianna High School seniors are to graduate in a 3:30 p.m. ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.