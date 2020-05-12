Jackson County Commissioners enacted a burn ban at their meeting Tuesday morning, with the action be reviewed after significant rain comes to the area. Outdoor cooking on gas charcoal grills will still be allowed, but all burning of debris or other materials is prohibited for now.
Burn ban covers towns and unincorporated areas
Wildfires in surrounding areas, a continued dry spell and low humidity are the driving forces that led to the ban here and in four other surrounding counties. The request for that action, by resolution, was brought forward by Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charile Brunner, who had approached by the Florida Forest Service about the justification of such a move.
Current weather conditions are expected to continue unabated for at least then next 10 days, Brunner said. The county will consider lifting the ban in two weeks, or earlier, if significant rainfall occurs.
The ban applies in all the county’s municipalities as well as the unincorporated areas.
Blue Springs to open a week late
In other action Tuesday, commissioners voted 4-1 to delay the opening of Blue Springs Recreational Area by one week, and to initially limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity. It will open May 30 instead of May 23.
Commissioner Jim Peacock voted against the successful motion, saying he felt it should open on its traditional date, the Saturday before Memorial Day, and that he felt law enforcement could handle any potential traffic back-up that might have resulted from opening at the lower capacity on one of the biggest weekends of the season for the park. However, Sheriff Lou Roberts pointed out that he has a few deputy vacancies and that it would be a stressful added duty, with his officers expected to be stretched thin already in keeping watch on a busy holiday over all the county’s other parks, like Spring Creek and others. Only Turner’s Landing remains closed.
The traditional Memorial Day weekend in years past have drawn too many to stay within the 25-percent-of-capacity rule. Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels offered statistics showing various daily and weekend totals for the holiday weekend in years past. In 2014, for instance the weekend saw 3,166 visits with 1,817 of them coming on Memorial Day itself, 514 on the Saturday ahead of it and 808 on that Sunday. In 2015, the weekend total was 2,297; in 2016, it came to 2,782; and in 2017, 1,954 visits were logged.
Daniels said the register at the Blue Springs gat has a count function for incoming, and that staff will be monitoring the count going out so that the 25-percent capacity can be observed yet let as many in as possibly under the guideline as parties leave and others seek admission. Some additional signs will be placed to let people know the restriction on numbers allowed in, and there will be additional people on staff to oversee in-space social distancing compliance.
The pavilion won’t be rented on opening weekend, as a measure to discourage large planned gatherings in that space, and Daniels is removing half the picnic tables from the pavilions in another measure to keep the numbers down under those.
As for other county assets, commissioners agreed to a phased reopening of rentals like the Russ House. They’ll be initially be available to limited-size crowds once Gov. Ron DeSantis authorizes gatherings of more than 10 in such spaces, with allowable size-limits lining up with his authorizations as re-opening of public spaces continues.
County settle with former Fire Rescue chief
Jackson County Commissioners agreed to pay $50,000 to settle the lawsuit brought against the county by former count Fire Rescue chief Scott Birge after he was fired from that job in mid-2018 for the stated cause of insubordination.
He filed it alleging the county had violated provisions of the Florida Public Sector Whistleblower Act in his firing. He and the county will each pay their own attorney’s fees associated with the lawsuit and its settlement, and in thusly resolving it the county acknowledges no wrong-doing, liability, or unlawful conduct. In the settlement, Birge waived any further attempted court action in the matter.
Birge had been hired as chief toward the end of 2013, taking over the department in January of 2014.
