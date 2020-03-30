Jackson County Commissioners met in a special virtual session Monday afternoon, avoiding the close contact of a traditional in-person meeting. It was their first such session, and the board voted that day to do it again for their regular April 14 session at 9 a.m.
Commissioners, as they did Monday, are expected to work from a limited agenda, taking care of the most essential business.
On Monday, they heard a brief COVID-19 update from Jackson County Health Department Administrator Sandy Martin, who mentioned that the county has recorded its second COVID-19 case, with a potential third one pending. So far, 71 people have tested negative here, she added. Her latest figures show 5,276 COVID-19 cases in Florida. In her update, Martin stressed the continued importance of social distancing.
On that note, commissioners in discussion that day mentioned concerns about being able to maintain social distancing in places like Spring Creek, where the parking lots were mostly full at points last weekend. The narrow waterway, they fear, could pose a potential risk point because of that. Commissioners directed staff to pull together a plan, possibly a restriction to control distancing, that would be ready to implement on short notice if needed.
In other COVID-19 related discussion, the board did learn that, as of right now, the state Department of Health’s Jackson County Health Department will not be distributing things like masks and gloves. That question was posed by a caller into the meeting. However, Martin said the local health department has ample supplies needed by long-term care and health-care facilities.
The board also learned that inquiries are being made to find out when or whether a new "instant-read’ COVID-19 test is being made available locally. Currently, the most readily available test means a few days wait for results. There was no immediate answer as to when and if the newer test will be locally accessible any time soon, but Jackson Hospital has reached out with the question, Martin said.
Board members also were updated on the extended leave they’ll be required to offer employees affected in certain ways by the COVID-19 crisis.
The board did handle a bit of non-COVID-19-related business on Monday: Commissioners voted to authorize a task order adding $50,000 and a new task order to the mowing contract that the county has with the Missy Moss company at Compass Lake in the Hills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.