Communities in Jackson County are showing their appreciation for those who have served in the U.S. military as Veterans Day approaches on Nov. 11.
For instance, the Sneads High School Student Council invites all local veterans to a Veterans Day program at SHS on Monday, Nov. 11. There will be a meet and greet at 11 a.m., and the program will begin at 11:15 a.m.
All veterans and their guests are invited to stay for a luncheon following the program.
And, as seen in an accompanying photo, the main road running through Sneads, U.S. 90, is lined with crosses placed in honor of its now-deceased veterans. The string of crosses stretch nearly the entire distance from the east to the west end of town.
Grand Ridge Baptist Church has lined its walkways with American flags, as seen in another photo here.
The Marianna Woman's Club had a Friday event honoring veterans.
