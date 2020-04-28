As the nation, state and local entities prepare to “reopen” communities after the widespread COVID-19 shutdowns, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling shares some tips that local businesses can use to make that effort successful and safe.
Put your reopening plan in writing. The document can be used to stay on track, modify logically when necessary, and in marketing efforts as you reach out to show your continuing mindfulness in taking measures to help keep others safe.
Gather ahead of time the supplies you’ll need to put your plans in place.
Taking the precautions and then making the public aware of those can build a comfort zone for potential shoppers that help them feel good about coming into your shop. Keeping your safety plan current, on-point and in the public eye can help build shopper confidence.
Continue to practice social distancing and if you mark any distancing tracks, make those clearly observable for your visiting public by using signage or other visual cues.
Establish a cleaning routine and keep to it, creating an inspection schedule as well to ensure those cleanings have been done on time and otherwise according to your plan.
Share all those things you’re doing in various ways. It can build confidence as old customers begin to venture out, and might just put you on the to-visit list of new customers who hadn’t come your way before. It can establish new lines of communication with new people and fortify existing ties.
