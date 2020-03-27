On Monday, March 30, at 2 p.m., the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting through the Zoom video conferencing service.
To join Monday’s online meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/851269715.
You can also join by telephone. If a number is busy or has other issues, try the next number on the list: +1-929-205-6099, +1-312-626-6799, +1-301-715-8592, +1-346-248-7799, +1-669-900-6833, +1-253-215-8782
The Zoom meeting ID is 851 269 715.
When asked to enter a participant ID, please press the pound key (#).
There will be time at the end of the meeting for public comment. To ask a question via phone, dial *9 and wait to be recognized/unmuted.
If you are attending via webinar, there will be an onscreen option to ask a question during the public comment portion of the meeting.
For general questions about the meeting, contact Kristie Cloud, executive assistant, at 850-482-9633, ext. 221, or kcloud@jacksoncountyfl.com.
For technical questions, contact: Joey Stackowicz, IT manager, at 850-482-9633, ext. 251, or jstackowicz@jacksoncountyfl.com.
Persons needing special accommodation to participate in the meeting should contact the Administrator’s assistant, prior to the meeting, at 850-482-9633 or 800-955-8771 (TDD).
