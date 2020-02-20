County Commissioner Jim Peacock addressed the Optimist Club of Marianna recently regarding several issues including Jackson County becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.
While the measure, which passed with a 4 to 1 vote, is largely symbolic, Commissioner Peacock feels that it is important to make a statement that we will support our citizen’s right to keep and bear arms. There will probably be another resolution in the near future that will add more teeth to the initial one.
Peacock also talked about the future of fiber optic cable being placed throughout the county which will provide internet service to everyone. This will be an approximately $18 million project that will be handled by the private sector more than likely. He also addressed the clean-up of the old Dozier School property. Much of that work cannot be accomplished until FEMA has made their financial contribution, because completing the work before we receive the funding will cause us to lose out on that funding.
The county is still expecting an unnamed business to locate on the Endeavor property, which will bring 150-200 new jobs to the area.
Members of the club asked what was being done to address the salary disparity between our county sheriff’s office, fire rescue, and jail staff and that of surrounding counties. Commissioner Peacock said that the county is looking at some sort of broad-based tax that everyone can share in, rather than only a few footing the bill. Whatever choice is settled on, it will probably go before a referendum in the first primary next August.
