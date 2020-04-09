The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) on Thursday announced another positive case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the county, the fifth here. The individual is a 37-year-old woman that lives in Marianna.
“Contact tracing has begun and the epidemiological investigation is ongoing at this time,” the health department stated in a press release. “The Florida Department of Health is working with the with the patient to identify close contacts, as well as any healthcare providers, to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Testing will be implemented for anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.”
Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer, reiterated her ongoing message.
"The best way to control the spread of this virus is by limiting your exposure to other people as social distancing remains our most important tool,” she said.
“Additionally, the CDC has recommended the use of cloth face coverings while in public. This virus does not discriminate. What we do now will significantly impact the outcome, both good and bad. Jackson County continues to see positive cases in non-elderly adult individuals, further emphasizing the point that we are potentially at risk.”
“COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes,” the release continues. “These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
"Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure.
Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
"There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus."
As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including: Avoiding close contact with people who are sick; staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
“A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after international or travel any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider and local county health department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact."
More information about COVID-19 can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The five cases confirmed in Jackson County involve four women and one man, in the 28-38 age range. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
