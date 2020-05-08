The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) on Friday announced that 39 more inmates at Apalachee Correctional Institution near Sneads had tested positive for COVID-19, those coming on the heels of the 14 ACI cases that had been reported for the prison population on Wednesday and Thursday. That brings the institution’s three-day total to 53.
The agency on Friday also reported two new cases in the community at large in Jackson County. An 82-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman are the latest positive tests announced as of noon Friday.
Those two new cases follow announcements Wednesday and Thursday that there were two women testing positive, a 35-year-old and a 38-year-old, bringing the at-large community’s three-day total to four additional cases.
The grand total for Jackson County now stands at 74, up from Thursday’s announced count of 31, after DOH-Jackson had announced 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Thursday, with 14 of those having been attributed to ACI.
The epidemiological investigation into each is ongoing and contact tracing has begun, DOH officials said in a press release.
“The Florida Department of Health continues to work closely with the patient, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing where appropriate,” the release states. “ The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease. The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus,” the release continued.
“Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged,” officials said. “However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.”
"COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus; coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. Other coronaviruses include the common cold and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness."
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
