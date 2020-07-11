According to Florida Department of Health numbers, 52 staff members and 18 residents of Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.
That contributes to a continuing increase for the county overall and was a spike from the number that had been disclosed Wednesday by the facility before all results were in from a massive testing effort there that began near the July 4 holiday.
On Wednesday, the count had been 16 residents and six staff members. The new Friday totals include results that were not available previously. On Wednesday, results were still pending for an aggressive round of testing there the previous holiday weekend. That mass weekend testing had been undertaken after more than the usual number of people began testing positive there in a few days time under routine testing just prior to the July 4 holiday weekend.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean had said Wednesday that most of the residents testing positive have been admitted to Jackson Hospital for treatment and that positive staff members are self-isolating at home.
In a press release, Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center’s Melinda Gay provided additional information.
“We have been working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County since the emergence of COVID-19 in our community as well as following the Agency for Healthcare Administration guidelines regarding COVID-19,” Gay said. “These include the use of masks by all staff at all times while in the facility, restricting access to the facility, increased sanitation protocols and systematic testing of staff members.”
Officials say all staff members have been tested regularly for the past two months. Staff and residents were tested again over the July 4th weekend.
Dean said the 22 cases disclosed are from tests taken over the course of a few days leading up to the 4th of July, and that additional tests were conducted going into it, partially out of extra concern once the batch of positive results started occurring.
He added that all symptomatic residents have been transferred out of the facility and positive staff members excluded from work.
“Additionally, it was reiterated to all staff members that they are to constantly monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and to stay home if they are sick,” Dean said.
The release also included a statement from Sandy Martin, administrator and health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County.
“We appreciate the efforts the staff and administration of Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center have done to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the facility, Martin said.
“It is no small task to test over 220 staff members and over 151 residents during a holiday weekend but this facility made it happen. We are working closely with the facility to conduct contact tracing and to ensure all their needs are being met whether it be with supplies of personal protective equipment or with additional staffing, should that be necessary.”
The 180-bed facility is licensed by the Agency for Healthcare Administration; it is owned and operated as a not-for-profit entity by the city of Marianna.
County numbers
The cumulative total for Jackson County now stands at 556, with 547 of those residents of the county that were tested local but are non-residents. There are 52 residents of the county hospitalized for treatment at this time. The death toll remains at two for the county. The cumulative total had been 504 as of Wednesday, and there were only 24 hospitalized at that time, including 21 at Jackson Hospital and three more at facilities outside of the county.
There are currently more than 236 individuals under public health monitoring (this includes the active cases). DOH-Jackson is currently conducting contact investigations and working to identify and notify individuals who will need COVID-19 testing and public health monitoring. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer, was quoted in the agency’s update.
“The recent jump in our local number of COVID-19 positive cases is due to a number of inmates housed in a local correctional facility that recently tested positive. However, we have noticed community numbers trending upwards over the past few weeks as well,” Martin said.
“Social distancing and the use of cloth face coverings when in public remain the best way to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19. I very strongly encourage each of you to wear cloth face coverings when in public or in places where social distancing is not possible. We all have to do our part to protect our vulnerable populations and slow the spread of the virus. Our failure to do so could have implications for generations to come.”
COVID-19 symptoms and treatment: The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80 percent of those affected with COVID19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.
“Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged,” the release continued. “However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.”
Testing, masks available Tuesday, Thursday mornings
Free COVID-19 tests and cloth face masks are available 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through the end of July, at the health department, 4979 Healthy Way, in Marianna.
The upcoming tests will be administered in a drive-through format and performed with a nasal swab. There is no charge for the tests. Bring a valid ID and be prepared to answer a few health-related and workplace-related questions. Results are anticipated within five days of the test being administered.
No appointment is necessary and the tests are available to anyone 18 years of age or older.
Call 850-526-2412 if you have questions, and press #7 to be connected to a staff member.
